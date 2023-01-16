Barca Laud Oshoala After Brace Against Sporting Huelva

Barcelona news Twitter handle, Barca DNA have lauded Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala after she bagged a brace against Sporting Huelva.

Barcelona Femeni defeated Sporting Huelva 3-0 on January 14 at the Nuevo Colombino.

Oshoala bagged a brace and Mariona Caldentey also scored in the encounter.

Barca DNA took to Twitter to hail the Nigerian star along with a three second video.

“Agba Baller,” the Tweet reads.

Oshoala has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 13 Primera Division games this season.

Barcelona Femeni are first in the Primera Division after garnering 42 points from 14 games.

They face Real Madrid next in the Supercopa de Espana Femenina (Spanish Super Cup female) semi-final at the Estadio Romano.

