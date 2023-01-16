Barcelona Defeat Madrid To Land Spanish Super Cup Title

Barcelona defeated rivals Real Madrid 3-1 in the final of the 2022/23 Spanish Super Cup played inside the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

It is a record-extending 14th Spanish Super Cup titles for Barcelona while Madrid are on 12.

Goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri gave Barcelona their first trophy since winning the 2020-21 Copa del Rey.

Current Ballon D’Or holder Karim Benzema grabbed a consolation goal for Madrid.

Also it is Xavi Hernandez’s first trophy since becoming Barcelona’s head coach.

Barcelona took the lead in the 33rd minute through Gavi, who finished off an assist from Lewandowski.

Gavi returned the favour as he set up Lewandowski to make it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

In the 69th minute Pedri got on the score sheet to make it 3-0 to the Blaugrana.

And in the 93rd minute Benzema got a consolation goal for Carlo…