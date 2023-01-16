Casemiro Has Been Outstanding For Manchester United -Neville

Former England defender, Gary Neville has said that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been outstanding since he joined Manchester United in the summer.

Casemiro signed for the Red Devils in August 2022 from Real Madrid in a £70m deal.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville said the midfield maestro has made an absolute impact since he joined the club.

“Casemiro has been absolutely outstanding,” Neville said.

“Authority, composure, Man Utd’s midfield was the problem for many years, and actually that’s the strongest part of their team and instead they need additions at the back and upfront.”

Casemiro has tallied up two goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

