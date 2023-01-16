Empoli vs Sampdoria – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Empoli vs Sampdoria – After a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Serie A, Empoli will be looking for a great result in this match. Empoli had 46% of the ball during that game and attempted five goals, scoring on two of them.

Francesco Caputo (83′) and Răzvan Marin (94′) scored goals for Empoli. Lazio, their adversaries, made 18 attempts at goal, with 4 of them being successful.

Lazio scored goals through Felipe Anderson (2′) and Mattia Zaccagni (54′). In five of the last six games in which Empoli played, fewer than three goals per game were scored.

A total of seven goals were scored by the opposition teams throughout the span, while six were scored by Empoli.

After losing to Fiorentina in their last Coppa Italia game, Sampdoria and their fans, who came from far away, will be hoping for a better result this…