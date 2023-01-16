EPL: Newcastle Pip Fulham, Reclaim Third Spot

Newcastle United maintained their grip on third spot after defeating Fulham 1-0 at St James’ Park in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The hosts grew into the game, having more of the ball but without creating anything too clear-cut. Bernd Leno had his first real big save to make after 38 minutes, tipping over a vicious Callum Wilson effort to keep the game goalless.

On a day in which old boy Aleksandar Mitrovic fluffed his lines from the spot, it was left to £63million man Alexander Isak to grab some glory at the Gallowgate End as he pounced late on to a win which lifts Newcastle back into third place in the Premier League.

This victory may not have been as spectacular as some wins this season but in the fight for European football, these are the afternoons in which you have to hang in there.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…