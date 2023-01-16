Nigerian- Born Goalkeeper Joins Austrian Club, Sturm Graz On Loan

Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has linked up with Austrian side, Sturm Graz for the remainder of the season.

Okonkwo was recently recalled from his loan spell at League Two side Crewe Alexandria.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for Crewe Alexandria and kept 10 clean sheets.

The young goalie wore the captain’s armband for their FA Cup second-round defeat to Barnsley in November.

The former England U-18 international has risen through the youth ranks at Arsenal, but he is yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Okonkwo has made the bench for Arsenal in the Premier League and Europa League, and he was given his non-competitive debut in a 2-1 friendly loss to Hibernian in July 2021.

