Nottingham Forest Join Premier League Battle For Danjuma

Nottingham Forest have entered the race for Villarreal forward, Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma is in hot demand in England with a number of clubs monitoring his situation.

Villarreal are willing to loan out the striker due to issues with some of his Spanish teammates at Villarreal.

Read Also: 2022 CHAN: Ghana’s Black Galaxies Suffer Shock Defeat To Debutant Madagascar In Group Opener

According to the Daily Mail, his former club, Bournemouth

Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham are all keen on bringing him back to England.

Danjuma has traveled to England for talks with the interested clubs with Nottingham Forest now among the suitors.

The 25-year-old scored 22 goals in 51 games for Villarreal.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.