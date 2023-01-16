Rutter Makes Switch To Elland Road

The £88m transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea may have hogged the Premier League news headlines over the weekend, with the acquisition of the Ukrainian likely to make punters a little more eager to support the struggling Blues on their favourite new betting site.

However, the huge money move for Mudryk was not the only transfer to be given the green light. Elsewhere, Leeds United smashed the club’s transfer record with the £35.5m capture of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Leeds Building for the Second Half of the Season

Having ended the 2021/22 campaign in 17th spot, just one position and three points above the relegation zone, many Leeds fans will likely be happy to see the side currently sitting 14th in the table.

Their position does however remain a precarious one, with the Elland Road club only two points above the drop zone, and with the joint-fourth-worst defensive record in the league.

Boss Jesse Marsch will be hoping the capture of Austrian…