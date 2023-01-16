West Ham United Table £20m Bid For Moffi

West Ham United have launch a bid of £20m plus £5m in potential add-ons for Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League club are keen to sign Moffi from Ligue 1 outfit, Lorient this month

The Hammers have struggled in front of goals in the Premier League this season.

Manager David Moyes is determined to bring in a new centre forward to boost their survival battle.

The London club currently occupy 18th position on the log with 15 points from 19 matches.

The Nigeria international is second top scorer in Ligue 1 this season, with 12 goals in 18 games.

Lorient are looking to sell the striker for around £30m.

Southampton have a £15m bid turned down for the player last week.

Ligue 1 club, OGC also have strong interest in Moffi.

