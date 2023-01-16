Who Is Ahmed Musa? And Why Is He Nigeria’s Soccer Star?

We are still recovering from the intense 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup. It featured so many upsets, particularly ones we never saw coming. It also gave us a glimpse into the lives of the next generation of soccer superstars. But best of all, Lionel Messi finally reached his goal when he lifted the trophy for Argentina. Soccer is also one of the world’s biggest sports, and even more so in Africa. One African nation that simply worships soccer is Nigeria. The national team has participated in the world cup six times, with 2018 being the last, and has produced some top players such as Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, and Ahmed Musa. Let’s take a look at what the future holds for Ahmed Musa.

Background

Born on 14 October 1992 in Jos, Nigeria, Ahmed comes from a mixed religious background and has three siblings. As with most young people in Nigeria, becoming a soccer star is a dream come true; for Ahmed, it was his goal to one day play for his home nation, a dream he would come to…