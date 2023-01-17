Arsenal Make Contact With Bayer Leverkusen About French Winger Diaby

Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen French winger Moussa Diaby after their failed pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian had been Arsenal’s top transfer target but were unable to lure him to the Emirates Stadium after Chelsea showed their interest.

Mudryk’s move to Stamford Bridge has now seen Arsenal turn their attentions to Diaby but a deal could prove difficult for the London club.

According to Sky Sports, The Bundesliga side are reluctant to offload their prized asset and have told the Gunners they have no intention of selling in the January window.

Arsenal are in the market for attacking reinforcements as they continue their quest to end a 19-year title drought.

Leverkusen value the 23-year-old at around £88.5million – a similar figure to what Chelsea paid for Mudryk.

The winger started his career at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring four goals in 34 appearances.

Intense competition for places led the Paris-born star…