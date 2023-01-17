Atalanta Star Scalvini Talks Up ‘Inteligent Player’ Lookman

Atalanta defender, Giorgio Scalvini has heaped plaudits on his teammate, Ademola Lookman following the side’s 8-2 thrashing of Salernitana on Sunday night.

Lookman bagged a brace in the game and also provided an assist.

It was the Nigeria international’s first brace in the Italian top-flight.

The 25-year-old scored his first of the game from the spot on 20 minutes and also hit the back of the net a minute after the hour mark.

“Ademola Lookman is an intelligent boy, he immediately understood what the coach wanted and was good at working to improve,” the Italian defender stated as per Salernitana news.

The former Leicester City player has scored nine league goals for Atalanta this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

