Barcelona Place £100m Price Tag On Arsenal Target Raphinha

Barcelona are open to selling Arsenal target Raphinha during the January transfer window, but only they agree to pay £100million for his services, Daily Mail reports.

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona from Leeds United over the summer and has made 23 appearances during the 2022-2023 campaign, scoring three goals.

However, Raphinha has struggled to cement a place in Xavi’s starting XI. Therefore, he is said to be open to a transfer, with the a return to the Premier League touted as his likely destination.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Raphinha later this month as Mikel Arteta is looking to add attacking depth to his squad.

Mudryk snubbed Arsenal and completed £88million move to Chelsea despite being heavily linked with the Gunners.

The 22-year-old’s decision frustrated the Spanish manager – who has been forced to look at alternative options for his Arsenal side.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to ‘negotiate a…