‘I’m Ready For Manchester United Challenge’ —Weghorst

Netherlands striker, Wout Weghorst has said that he is ready for the challenge at Manchester United after joining the club this January transfer window.

Weghorst was loaned to United from Burnley on January 13 till the end of the season after a stint with Besiktas.

In an interview with Manchester United.com, Weghorst spoke highly of Manchester United’s pedigree.

“Yeah good for me, yeah I think also it’s the right moment and I feel as a footballer I’m 30 years old now,” Weghorst said

“I have experience also already in the Premier League. And you know to going to play for one of the best clubs in England, for me the biggest club is of course amazing.

” I feel also like I said as a football player also as a human being, the stage I am now I’m ready for it. I think this is the right moment to take on this great challenge of course.”

Weghorst scored eight goals and notched four assists in 16 Super Lig games for Besiktas.

He scores two goals in four games for the…