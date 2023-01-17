‘Lookman Adapted Quickly To Our Attacking Style Of Play’ —Atalanta Coach, Gasperini

Atalanta coach Gian Gasperini has praised Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman’s footballing skills after his brace in the Serie A win over Salernitana.

La Dea walloped Salernitana 8-2 at the Gewiss Stadium on January 15.

Lookman scored a brace and goals from Jeremie Boga, Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners, Rasmus Hojlund, Ederson and Nadir Zortea all scored in the rout for Atalanta.

Boulaye Dia and Hans Nicolussi scored the goals for Salernitana.

“Usually the strong ones don’t take that long,” Gasperini said.

“I could also say Hojlund and Koppmeiners. He’s already gained experience, he’s not a beginner. He knows football, he was good at adapting to our way of playing in attack.”

Lookman has got nine goals and two assists in 17 Serie A matches this season.

Atalanta have garnered 34 points from 18 Serie A games this season and are in sixth position.

The club’s next fixture is a Coppa Italia round of 16 game with Spezia on January 19 at Gewiss Stadium.

Copyright…