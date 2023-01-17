Osaji, Edwards Shine As Azimuth Junior Tennis Tourney Enters Quarter-final Stage

Ndidi Osaji and David Edwards who recently returned from the ITF/CAT West and Central African Junior Tennis Championship were some of the best performers on the second day of the ongoing Azimuth Shipping Lines Limited Junior Tennis Championship in Lagos.

Osaji, one of the U-14 girls who won gold for Nigeria in the team event in Togo, was a tough nut to crack for Sarah Adisa in the girls U-14, as she won in two beautiful sets of 4-2, 5-4(3) to advance to the quarterfinal of the competition.

The youngster showed no sign of fatigue or burn out from the event in Togo, having returned less than 24 hours before her encounter on Tuesday afternoon, as she matched her opponent stroke for stroke, while also hitting an ace in the process.

David Edwards, on the other hand appeared jittery, at the start of his game against youngster Oozen Ayoola, as he dropped the fist set 3-5.

But the U-14 youngster who won one of Nigeria’s first matches at the AJC in Togo, stepped up his game in the…