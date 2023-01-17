‘Osimehn Is One Of Europe’s Deadliest Strikers’

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as one of the deadliest strikers in Europe at the moment.

He made this known on the backdrop of his impressive display against Juventus, where he grabbed a brace in Napoli’s 5-1 win at the weekend in the Serie A.

The brace means Osimhen has scored 12 goals in Serie A this season and remains the leading marksman, with four goals ahead of his closest competition.

Reacting to Osimhen’s goal scoring feat, the former Wolfsburg star told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles has shown that he can handle the pressure at a bigger occasion.

He also said that the Nigerian international is one of the deadliest striker in Europe.

“Osimhen is simply at his best at the moment and he’s unstoppable. He’s one of the most deadliest striker in Europe at the moment and if he continues like this, he may end up in a bigger club.

“It has not been easy for him, however, he has been able to…