Ratcliffe Confirms Interest In Buying Manchester United

British business mogul, Jim Ratcliffe is officially bidding to purchase Premier League club, Manchester United.

The Glazers, current owners of the club have announced their willingness to sell the outfit following numerous fan protests amongst other issues.

The family have been the major shareholders of the club since 2005.

According to Sky Sports, INEOS, Ratcliffe’s chemical firm officially announced it was bidding for the club.

Ratcliffe also lined up a bid for Chelsea when Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

United are fourth in the Premier League standings with 38 points after 18 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.