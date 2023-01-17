Sebastian Broderick Is Dying, Needs Urgent Help! -Son of 1985 U-17 World Cup Winning Coach Cries Out

Chuka Imasuen, son of former Golden Eaglets winning coach at the maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1985, Sebastian Broderick-Imasuen, says his father is suffering from stroke and diabetes which the family has spent millions, before making it public to ask for support.

Broderick, 84, is former Nigeria international who starred as a midfielder for the Green Eagles. He represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico.

He also played for Bendel Insurance.His free-kick goal ensured that Bendel Insurance won the the 1972 Challenge Cup, beating Mighty Jets 3-2 in the final played in Ibadan.

Imasuen also served as assistant coach in Super Eagle during Clemens Westerhof’s time as the Technical Adviser.

The octogenarian also handled Bendel Insurance, El Kanemi Warriors and Udoji United, among other clubs during his coaching days.

Chuka says of his Broderick’s ill-health situation: “He is currently…