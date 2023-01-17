Sunshine Stars Focusing On Winning Continental Ticket –Ogunja

The chairman of Sunshine Stars Football Club, Prince Tunde Ogunja says that the target of the club this season is earning a spot to represent Nigeria in one of the continental club competitions, Completesports.com reports

Ogunja disclosed this during a phone interview with Completesports.com on Tuesday.

According to the Sunshine Stars chairman, the Akure-based side coached by Edith Agoye will focus on qualifying as one of the three clubs from the Group B of the abridged 2022/23 NPFL.

“Our aim this season is to win one of the top spots to qualify as one of the three from our group before the Super League,” Ogunja told Completesports.com.

Also Read – Exclusive: Broderick Is Dying, Needs Urgent Help! –Son of 1985 U-17 World Cup Winning Coach Cries Out

“Our main aim is to finish between first and third positions so that we can go to the continent this year.

“Continental is the word and that is what we need. We want it at all costs and we will do everything possible by…