Why Chelsea Must Offload Pulisic, Aubameyang, Sterling

Former Liverpool star, Stan Collymore has advised Chelsea manager, Graham Potter to offload Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a few other stars if the team must restore their pride.

Collymore said this ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League tie with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The other Blues stars Collymore wants Chelsea to sell are Conor Gallagher, Cesar Azililicueta, Jorginho and Raheem Sterling.

“In terms of players leaving, they will want to keep a large chunk of their homegrown British players, but Conor Gallagher is one I can see being moved on. If it were up to me, I would let him go, either out on loan or permanently.

“He is a player they could get a really good fee for, and they’d not be short of suitors. The likes of Everton, Aston Villa, and maybe even Newcastle United would all probably be interested,” Collymore told Caughtoffside.

“As for Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Joringho, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and…