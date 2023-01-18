Cremonese Knock Napoli Out Of Italiam Cup

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen featured for Napoli who were on Tuesday surprisingly knocked out of the Italian Cup by struggling Cremonese.

After 120 minutes of extra-time ended 2-2, Cremonese prevailed 5-4 on penalties to progress into the quarter-finals.

Osimhen was introduced in the 102nd minute for Taguy Ndombele with the score at 2-2.

David Okereke was also in action for Cremonese and had an assist in his side’s first goal, before making way for Black Stars of Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan in 65 minutes.

Cyriel Dessers did not feature for Cremonese as he was not in the matchday squad.

It is a first win in all competitions for Cremonese since 20th October, 2022.

Cremonese took the lead in the 18th minute by Charles Pickel who was set up by Okereke.

Napoli equalised in the 33rd minute off the boot of Juan Jesus before Giovanni Simeone made it 2-1 on 36 minutes for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

But with three minutes left Afena-Gyan made it 2-2 and forced the game into…