Dembele, Not Messi Was My Toughest Player –Upamecano

Bayern Munich defender, Dayot Upamecano has named Barcelona forward, Ousmane as the toughest player he has ever faced in his football career so far.

Upamecano came up against Messi in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France last December.

Recall that Argentina defeated France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, 2022, to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup via penalties.

Speaking to beIN Sport, Upamecano said: “The most difficult forward I have faced in defence is Ousmane Dembele, No, not Messi.

“It’s Ousmane [Dembele]. He is very, very fast.”

Early life

Dayotchanculle Oswald Upamecano was born on 27 October 1998 in Évreux, Normandy and is of Bissau-Guinean descent.[5] He was raised in La Madeleine, a neighbourhood with many African immigrants.

He was named after his great-grandfather, who was king of the village on the island of Jeta in Guinea-Bissau, which his parents are from.

He is the first son after four daughters, and has one younger…