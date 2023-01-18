Don’t Offer Jorginho Contract Extension –Leboeuf Warns Chelsea

Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf has warned the Blues not to offer Jorginho any contract extension due to his poor contribution to the team.

The former defender equated Jorginho’s time at Stamford to his own playing days at the club in the early 2000s, when John Terry was rising through the ranks.

Leboeuf wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, saying that the midfielder has actually served the club and should now leave.

Jorginho has served the club very well but he’s nowhere near it anymore. I had my time at Chelsea and people made it clear that John Terry was coming and I had to make way for him, and that’s understandable,” he said.

“That’s life. There is a present and there is a past, and the future is not for us. You have to accept that.

“I do like the way Jorginho plays, but he’s too slow when he has the ball, and defensively he doesn’t participate enough for me.”

Jorginho, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, has made 17…