Flying Eagles Can Conquer Africa –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles will win the forthcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven-time champions and 11 other countries will compete for honours at the competition which will be hosted by Egypt.

Nigeria will face hosts, Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the tournament that will produce Africa’s four representatives at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles open their campaign with an opening game against host Egypt on February 19 in Cairo.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, said that the calibre of invited players in Ladan Bosso’s team are capable of winning the trophy.

“I am very optimistic of the Flying Eagles winning the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“The players that Ladan Bosso has invited are very exciting and will for sure make the country proud.

” Yes it won’t be easy, however, i have no doubt that they will be the…