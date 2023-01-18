Gauff Sends Former Grand Slam Winner Raducanu Packing

British number one and former Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu is out of this year’s Australian Open, after losing in straight sets to Coco Gauff of the USA in a thrilling women’s singles second-round match.

Raducanu, who is ranked 77th in the world, fell to a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) defeat to the American.

The 20-year-old had battled an ankle injury before the Melbourne major.

And the loss to Gauff means Raducanu has not reached the third round of a Grand Slam since her stunning 2021 US Open win.

Gauff, who famously reached the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is among the favourites to win the title at Melbourne Park.

Aiming for her first Grand Slam triumph, the 18-year-old will face Chinese 29th seed Qinwen Zheng or fellow American Bernarda Pera in the third round on Friday.

Raducanu’s exit means there is no British interest left in the women’s singles, while Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Dan Evans are still to play their second-round matches in the men’s…