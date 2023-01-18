I Joined Chelsea To Win Trophies

New Chelsea midfielder, Mykhaylo Mudryk has reiterated that he joined the Blues in a bid to win trophies.

Recall that the London club recently signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £88.5m.

However, he last played a competitive match on November 23 but he has been at a winter training camp with Shakhtar and Potter will assess his fitness ahead of the trip to Anfield.

“I’m very excited to be here and be part of the Chelsea project,’ said Mudryk, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge.

“This is a big club and I’m happy to be here. I want to try and help the team win titles, I want to try and improve my game and to always do my best for Chelsea.

“My career has always been focused on hard work and that is why I’m here. Hard work is a very strong thing for me and something I’ve always looked to do.

“Every match in the Premier League is very difficult but I really can’t wait to get started here.”

Copyright © 2022…