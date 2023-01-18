NPFL: Enyimba, Akwa United Share Spoils In Aba, Rangers Lose Again

Enyimba were held to 0-0 draw by Akwa United in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday two encounter in Aba on Wednesday.

The hosts came close a number of times but were unable to breach the Promise Keepers defence.

Enyimba remain unbeaten in Group A with a win and draw from their opening two games.

Akwa United are winless with just one point from two outings.

In Group B, Abia Warriors defeated Bayelsa United 3-1 to extend their winning streak to two games.

Kalu Nweke put the hosts in front on second minutes with an easy tap in.

The hosts doubled their advantage on 65 minutes through Bello Lukman, who slotted the ball home following an exquisite pocket pass from Henry Udezuka.

Lukman has now scored two goals in two league outings for Abia Warriors this season.

Henry Udezuka added the third three minutes from time.

In a battle between former champions, Lobi Stars pip Rangers 1-0 at the New Jos Stadium.

Joseph Atule scored the decisive goal eight minutes from time.

At…