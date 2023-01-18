Olise Scores Late Equaliser To Deny United Win Against Palace

Manchester United missed the chance to go second in the Premier League table as a late brilliant free-kick by Michael Olise helped Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

United were cruising to victory thanks to Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes’ first half goal.

Erik ten Hag’s men took the lead in the 44th minute as Christian Eriksen set up Fernandes who made no mistake with a brilliant strike.

But in the 91st minute Olise salvaged a point for Palace with an unbelievable free-kick that went in off the under side of the bar.



It was a memorable game for Olise as he had 81 touches, 50 passes, nine passes into United’s box, eight crosses and won possession six times.

Also, he created four chances, had four touches in the opposition box, had two shots, made one tackle and one interception.

A win for United against Palace would have seen them climb to second and will be six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Also United’s summer signing Casemiro will miss…