Osimhen Has Better Qualities Than Haaland –Slutsky

Ex Hull City coach, Leonid Slutsky has rated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen better than Man City star, Erling Haaland in terms of qualities.

Osimhen has been impressive this season, having scored 12 goals, and bagged three assists in 14 Serie A games this season.

On the other hand, Haaland is the leading scorer in the Premier League with 21 goals and three assists in 17 matches this season.

In a chat with Komment Show, Slutsky stated that it would have been easier for the Nigerian international to score more goals like Haaland he was in his shoes at the club.

“It is difficult to say who will score more, the leagues are different,” Slutsky said.

“In England it’s probably harder to score than in general than in Italy. But Manchester City may be easier to score for than Napoli.

“Osimhen it seems to me has a cleaner game. For me in terms of a set of qualities, he surpasses Haaland.”

