Osimhen, Lookman Make Serie A Team Of The Week

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were included in the Serie A Team of the Week for their impressive performances for Napoli and Atalanta respectively.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com and published on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Osimhen was one of four Napoli players who made the list while Lookman was one of the four Atalanta players included.

The Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation, has Lookman on the right of the four-man midfield and Osimhen is in attack.

Osimhen continued his superb form in front of goal after bagging a brace and also provided an assist in Napoli’s 5-1 home win against Juventus last Friday.

He now has 12 goals in the Italian topflight this season and currently lead in the scoring chart.

For Lookman, he also scored two goals and had an assist in Atalanta’s 8-2 win against Salernitana on Sunday.

Lookman is…