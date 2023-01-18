Osimhen Not For Sale – Napoli Chief, Guintoli

Napoli sporting director, Cristiano Guintoli has reiterated the club’s desire to keep talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world since linking up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020.

The 24-year-old is currently the top scorer in Serie A with 12 goals from 14 games.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Napoli are reportedly looking for around £133m to sell the striker.

Guintoli has however stated that the Osimhen is non-transferable at the moment.

“Right now we’re not thinking about the transfer market, we’re focused on everyday life and on what the lads are doing,”he remarked.

“Is he a non-transferable player? They’re all non-transferable for us.”

