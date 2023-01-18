Road Race Organisers Must Register With AFN –AFN VP, Gadzama

All existing and intending road race organisers in Nigeria must henceforth register with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, as a pre-condition to get their races sanctioned.

The AFN Vice President, Tafida Gadzama who is also the head of the federation’s road race sub-committee says this becomes necessary following complaints over non-payment of prize monies and uncertified measurement of race courses.

“The AFN received a letter from World Athletics warning that the federation will be held responsible for non-payment of prize monies. This is unacceptable going forward and to ensure our athletes get rewarded for participating in any road race, all road race organisers must annually register with the AFN and will be issued with licenses certifying them as such,” said Gadzama.

The AFN says registration as a road race organiser is just the first step towards getting any race…