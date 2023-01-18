Usor Seals Loan Move To Austrian Club

Moses Usor has sealed a loan move to Austrian Bundesliga outfit, LASK, reports Completesports.com.

LASK signed Usor from Czech Republic outfit, Slavia Prague.

The White and Blacks have a purchase option included in the deal.

The winger spent one season at Slavia Prague and contributed six goals and two assists in 27 appearances.

“The fact that a 20-year-old talent from Slavia Prague has chosen LASK shows us that we are on the right track,”LASK sports director, Radovan Vujanovic told the club’s official website.

“We had Moses on our screens for a long time and watched him live several times. He is a very fast, technically skilled player who gives us even more variety on offense.”

Usor expressed his delight after completing the move.

“I’m very happy to be here and I want to prove myself at LASK. I’ve also been to the…