‘Arsenal Deserve To Be Top Of Premier League Table’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal deserve to be top in the Premier League table because they have been the better team this season.

City are eight points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

After successive defeats to Southampton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester United, Guardiola says the most important thing is to get back winning, starting with Spurs.

“Pressure is the next game,” the Spaniard said in his press conference. “We are not able to think about big expectations apart from winning the next game.

“If [Arsenal] are eight points in front it’s because they deserve to be there. They have been better than us so far but there are still many games to play – it’s how we come back.

“Always when we are behind I say don’t think about. We caught up with Liverpool in last years.

“Just think about the next game and…