Arsenal In Advanced Talks With Brighton Over Trossard Move

Arsenal have opened talks with Brighton for wantaway attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international has slapped in a transfer demand this month and is now hopeful of clinching a move to the Premier League leaders.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: “Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move.

“Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon.”

Trossard’s deal with Brighton is due to expire in June.

