Awoniyi Ruled Out For Two Months With Groin Injury

Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to be sidelined for up to two months with a groin problem.

The Nigeria international sustained the injury in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win at Southampton on January 4.

Awoniyi scored the winning goal in the encounter and was substituted 20 minutes from time.

Read Also:Olise’s Late Wonder Strike Denies Man United Victory Vs Crystal Palace

Afterwards he said that he felt “soreness in the groin”, but added that he was fine.

The 25-year-old has not been included in a matchday squad since then.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reports that Awoniyi will be out of action “for some months.”

Nottingham Forest are ready to make a move to another striker this window and talks has advanced with Newcastle United’s Chris Wood.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…