Borussia Dortmund Keen To Sign Elanga

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering signing young Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on loan this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the BVB bosses are exploring the conditions to potentially sign Anthony Elanga on a loan deal.

The report adds that Elanga would be keen on a move to the Bundesliga. Although it remains to be seen just how concrete Borussia Dortmund’s interest is in the talented winger.

Recall Anthony Elanga joined Manchester United in 2015 and broke through the club’s youth ranks before establishing himself in the senior team.

He has found playing time hard to come by this season, and has been limited to just 18 appearances across all competitions. And he could look to leave the Premier League side as a result. But the final decision rests in Manchester United’s hands.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…