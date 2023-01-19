EPL: Man United Can Dent Arsenal Title Dream Without Casemiro -Ten Hag Boasts

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag has boasted that the Red Devils are capable of overcoming Arsenal without their Brazilian talisman Casemiro.

Recall that Casemiro picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, meaning he will not be available for the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

However, the Red Devils will brighten their chances of contending for the league title this season with a win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are eight points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League chart.

In a chat with Sky Sports, the Dutch tactician stated that he’s confident Man United will beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

“It was instinctive, he went for the ball, missed it, and it was a dangerous situation.

“He wanted to stop it and that was his reaction, quite clear,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, now this time, we have to do the same.”

Copyright © 2022…