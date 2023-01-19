Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has described Michael Olise’s wonder free-kick against Manchester United as the best this season.

United were denied victory and had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night thanks to Olise’s stoppage time goal for Palace.

Bruno Fernandes had opened scoring for United who looked set to climb up to second behind leaders Arsenal.

And reacting to the goal Redknapp told Sky Sports: “It was the best free-kick of the season.

“We’ve seen James Ward-Prowse, he has got a catalogue of these throughout the season and his career, but that is a stroke of genius.

“I just don’t understand why he has not celebrated. I scored a few free-kicks and my shirt was off, the lot. I was doing love bites, everything!

“That is as good as it gets and I’m sure deep down inside that he is buzzing, but what a free-kick and what a moment for them.”

Redknapp added: “I thought from a Palace point of view they produced a good…