LaLiga African MVP Award: Standout Players Compete Again

LaLiga’s popularity on the African continent continues to grow, fueled by the performances of 32 players from 14 African countries who are currently on the books of LaLiga clubs.

African players have played increasingly important roles for their clubs this season, with some standout performances which LaLiga is acknowledging as it selects the LaLiga Santander Mid Season African Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2022/23 season.

Many of the African continent’s top football journalists will vote for their choice of Africa’s LaLiga Mid Season MVP, while there will also be a public vote across the African continent and globally on LaLiga’s social media channels from January 9 to select the winning player.

The inaugural African MVP Award last season was won by Sevilla FC’s fantastic Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has staked a strong claim to retain his award with some stellar performances in leading Morocco to its historic first FIFA World Cup semi-final appearance…