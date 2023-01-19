Reasons For Shake-Up In Super Eagles, Falcons, Others

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has explained that the reduction of the makeup of the technical and administrative crew of the Super Eagles and all other national teams is for easier management and to save cost.

Gusau told Completesports.com exclusively in a chat that the new measures have already taken effect with the slashing of the coaching crew of the national Under-20 team from seven to three adding that the same action will be effected on the Golden Eaglets who will open camp this month.

“We started with Super Eagles by trimming the backroom staff to a manageable number from the over 20 attained in the past during their last friendly in Portugal. This I must confess saved us millions of Naira that should have gone into payment of flight tickets and accommodation, as well as daily allowances and expenditures.

“These measures will also…