Remo Stars Maintain Perfect Start, Insurance Pip Plateau United

Remo Stars recorded the only away win on matchday day two of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season after dispatching their hosts Gombe United 1-0 at the Pantami Township Stadium on Thursday.

Andy Okpe tucked the ball home two minutes from time after he was set up by Adams Olamilekan.

Remo Stars have six points from two games.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance also stayed unbeaten edging out former champions Plateau United 2-1.

Sarki Ismael gave the home team the lead from a header on 53 minutes.

With a minute left on the clock, Mustapha Abdullahi equalised for the visitors from the spot.

Imade Oserenkhoe however headed home Julius Emiloju’s free kick deep into stoppage time to hand the Benin Arsenals all three points in the game.

Holders Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars in Akure.

The visitors went in front on 24 minutes after the home team conceded an own goal.

Ejike Uziechi drew Sunshine Stars level from the…