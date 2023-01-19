Sanwo-Olu, Diri, Betsy Obaseki, Ekeji, Others To Receive Sportsville Award

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki and former Director General (DG) of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji, are among 14 sports personalities and corporate organizations to receive this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, who made this known on Tuesday shortly after receiving the report from the Award Committee, said the ceremony, which will hold on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, will continue to headline those leading sports promotion in Nigeria.

The Award Committee, made up of senior sports Editors, is headed by New Telegraph Group Sports Editor, Adekunle Salami.

Other individuals scheduled for recognition at the event include the sports-loving General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Dr D.K Olukoya,…