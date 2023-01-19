Trending On Complete Sports 18.01.2023

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Man United Sign Netherlands Striker Weghorst On Loan From Burnley

✅ https://www.completesports.com/official-man-united-sign-netherlands-striker-weghorst-on-loan-from-burnley/

Osimhen Bags Brace, Provides Assist As Napoli Thrash Juventus 5-1 To Go 10 Points Clear

✅ https://www.completesports.com/osimhen-bags-brace-provides-assist-as-napoli-thrash-juventus-5-1-to-go-10-points-clear/

Barcelona Defeat Madrid To Land Record-Extending Spanish Super Cup Title

✅ https://www.completesports.com/barcelona-defeat-madrid-to-land-record-extending-spanish-super-cup-title/

Arsenal Claim First Premier League Win At Tottenham In Nine Years To Go Eight Points Clear

✅ https://www.completesports.com/arsenal-claim-first-premier-league-win-at-tottenham-in-nine-years-to-go-eight-points-clear/

Chelsea…