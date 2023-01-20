Alves Detained By Police In Barcelona Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Brazilian football legend, Dani Alves, has been detained by police in Barcelona in relation to an investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Catalan’s regional police told CNN on Friday.

Alves was at a police station in Barcelona on Friday morning, which he later left as a “detainee.”

According to the spokesperson, Alves was driven in a police car from the station to a court in Barcelona’s “City of Justice,” where he will appear in front of a judge later on Friday.

CNN’s calls to Alves’ representatives have not been immediately returned.

Earlier this month, a spokesman told Reuters that Alves “vehemently denies” all of the allegations.

The Catalonia Higher Court of Justice confirmed on January 10 that Alves is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place at a Barcelona night club last month.

In a video sent to Spanish channel Antena 3, Alves said he was at the night club but denied the allegations.

“I want to…