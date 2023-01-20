Azimuth Junior Tennis: Yahaya Sani Set To Wrestle John Nubari As Khadijat Battles Bright Again

The battle line has been drawn between the finalists of the Azimuth Shipping Lines Limited Junior Tennis Championship as the competition comes to a close on Saturday.

Friday saw many of the players who recently returned from Togo pulling off impressive wins and qualifying for the final of the tournament with impressive performances.

Yahaya Sani, a member of the all-conquering Team Nigeria to the African Junior Tennis Championship in Togo, had to dig deep to emerge winner in his U-16 semifinal clash against Lagos-based Basit Ajao. He won 6-2, 6-4 and will now face John Nubari from River State in a mouthwatering finale.

Nubari, another impressive and interesting U-16 talent, was too strong for another Lagos-based youngster, Emmanuel Musa, as he won in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-2 to land in the finals of the competition.



In the Girls U-16 games, Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja, landed in her consecutive final but it did not come easy as Ekiti-based Success Ogunjobi made her fight for…