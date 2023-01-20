Chelsea Will Unleash Mudryk Against Liverpool

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has confirmed that Mykhailo Mudryk will make his debut against Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Recall that the Blues landed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday after Premier League leaders Arsenal appeared on the verge of signing him.

Mudryk has trained with his new team-mates this week and Potter is likely to use him at some stage at Anfield this weekend.

However, Potter has confirmed that Mudryk is ready for action against Liverpool.

“Yeah, there’s a chance (he will feature). “It’s how much he can do. I think 90 minutes, no. There’s probably a role for him at some stage in the game,” Potter told reporters on Friday.

“He’s obviously come from a mid-season break, so hasn’t played so much football recently but has been training well. We’ll assess him and see how much he can play at the weekend.”

“He’s a young player, exciting player, fantastic speed one v one, can attack the backline and now…