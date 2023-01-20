Chukwueze Scores As Madrid Claim Comeback Win Vs Villarreal

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was on target but it was not enough, as Villarreal surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Real Madrid in round 16 of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Chukwueze has now scored eight goals in all competitions for Villarreal this season.

His goal against Carlo Ancelotti’s men was his third in the last five games he has played for the Yellow Submarines.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Villarreal recorded a 2-1 win at home against Madrid in Laliga.

Etienne Capoue gave Villarreal the lead in the 4th minute before Chukwueze made it 2-0 on 42 minutes.

Vinicius Junior then kicked off the fight back after making it 2-1 in the 57th minute.

On 69 minutes Madrid drew level thanks to Eder Militao before Dani Ceballos got the winner with four minutes left to play.

