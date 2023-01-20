City Cut Arsenal’s Lead To Five Points After 4-2 Win Against Spurs

Arsenal saw their lead at the top cut down to five points after Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Thursday.

It was a second half performance to remember for City, who had to bounce back from last weekend’s controversial loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite dominating most part of the first half it was Spurs who took the lead on 45 minutes following a mistake by City keeper Ederson whose poor pass to his defender was intercepted and Dejan Kulusevski slotted home.

Two minutes into first half stoppage time Spurs went 2-0 up as Harry Kane’s cross was parried by Ederson but Emerson Royal headed in.

It the 51st minute Qatar 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez halved the deficit, firing powerfully into the roof of the net.



Just two minutes after Alvarez’s goal, Erling Haaland made it 2-2 after…